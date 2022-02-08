“Don’t Pave Utah Lake”: Conservation group gathers at Capitol to stop lake development

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hundreds of Utahns came together as a group called “Don’t Pave Utah Lake” at the state capitol on Monday to ask state leaders to repeal HB 272.

This bill allows public lands on Utah Lake to be sold to private developers on the condition that it was done for restoration.

Now demonstrators say a company called Lake Restoration Solutions is trying to build 20,000 acres of dredged islands on Utah Lake.

While Lake Restoration Solutions says this project will improve the lake’s water quality, restore key aspects of Utah Lake’s ecosystem and conserve 30 billion gallons of water every year, protestors say this will destroy the lake and disrupt wildlife.

“Don’t Pave Utah Lake” said more than 6,000 people have signed a petition to repeal HB240.

Another piece of legislature discussed is a bill sponsored by Representative Keven Stratton. House Bill 240 would create more guidelines including requiring the legislature and governor to sign off on any sale of public lands to a private company.

Under HB240 the Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands would also be given authority under a restoration proposal.