Don’t miss the Chalk Arts Festival this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Artists are leaving their mark on ‘The Gateway’ in Downtown Salt Lake City this weekend to highlight the need for foster families in Utah.

Utah Foster Care’s 17th annual, “Chalk Art Festival” will feature 50 murals and 3-D art from more than 100 artists including world-renowned artist, Julie Kirk Purcell. Setting a Guinness World Record, Purcell lead a team to create the largest 3-D pavement art.

Attendees will be able to vote by text for your favorite artist with competitions in both youth and adult categories.

The free, three day event begins Friday at noon and continues through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Attend a spin class with ‘Rush Cycle’ on Saturday from 8 to 9 a.m. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Utah Foster Care. Foster Dads of the Year will also be honored at the festival.

Utah Foster Care is a non-profit organization serving Utah’s children by finding, educating and nurturing families to meet the needs of children in foster care.