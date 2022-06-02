SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, Jazz Nation News announced their legendary guard’s most recent sneaker drop in support of autism awareness.

Donovan Mitchell has once again collaborated with Adidas to launch a new version of his D.O.N. Issue 3 shoe. These kicks are decorated with puzzle pieces, the official symbol of autism awareness, and features a band on the laces that reads “DETERMINATION OVER NEGATIVITY”.

As noted on Adidas’ website, the shoes are “designed to raise awareness about autism and to support the work of autism awareness done by Donovan and his teammates.”

Along with paying tribute to the autism community, the new shoe drop also supports a green planet.

“Made in part with recycled content generated from production waste, e.g., cutting scraps, and post-consumer household waste to avoid larger environmental impact of producing virgin content,” said Adidas.

The shoes are available on the Adidas website in both adult and children’s sizes with prices ranging from $90 to $110.