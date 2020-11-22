Donate to the Pet food pantry, how you can help furry best friends

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hard choices during the pandemic make it hard for people to feed their pets. Having a bag of pet food sometimes stops the choice of giving the pet to a shelter. Best Friends is asking for donations for the Pet Food Pantry.

The pandemic has upended everyone’s lives since March, and people have been devastated financially by the consequences of not being able to work. Pet owners now face the agonizing decision of how they will feed their pets the next week.

Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Sugarhouse operates a pet food pantry to help local pet owners struggling financially. The situation for some people is dire. The food pantry offers a way to help keep the pets fed.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News: “We are extremely grateful for all the donations we’ve received, but the need is ongoing, and in fact increasing, as people continue to struggle financially. Several times over the past eight months, the pet food pantry has been completely emptied out, as demand often exceeds supply. Because the pet food pantry relies entirely on donations, we are doing another dry pet food drive.”w

The pet food pantry was established in 2014 and recently added a pet “meals on wheels” delivery program.

For those who wish to help, bring donations to the Lifesaving center in Sugarhouse, or order online and have the food delivered to the pantry directly.

Best Friends asks. “To drop off food donations, please use the bins by the entrance of our Lifesaving Center, 2005 S. 1100 E. anytime. Previously opened bags of dry food are accepted if taped up securely. Click here if you would like to donate through our Amazon Charity List.”