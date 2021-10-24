Donate clothing ahead of wintry Utah weather, get a free cheeseburger

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – As the weather gets chillier in Utah, many adults and children will be in need of warm clothing to survive the coming winter months.

If you’d like to help out, the Ninth Annual “Warm Bodies, Warm Souls Clothing Drive” is being held from now through November 12. The clothing drive is sponsored by the Bank of Utah, Arctic Circle, and Red Hanger.

To thank people for their generosity, Arctic Circle will offer coupons for a free double cheeseburger, Red Hanger offers customers a certificate for a free shirt cleaning at a local dry cleaner, and the Bank of Utah will offer a choice of either of the aforementioned coupons.

Donations will benefit 13 charities across the state of Utah. Participants can donate new or gently-used coats, scarves, hats, gloves, blankets, underwear, and socks. All sizes are accepted.

Donations can be dropped off at any Bank of Utah location, Arctic Circle restaurants (from Tremonton to Spanish Fork) and Red Hanger locations along the Wasatch Front.

“The warm clothing drive becomes more and more important every year as charities in every community are seeking to serve more people in need,” said Joe Evans, vice president of marketing and advertising at Arctic Circle Restaurants. “We are proud to offer more drop-off locations through our restaurants and hope to see familiar friends and new faces come into all of our locations to donate.”

If you’d like to donate money instead, you can donate any amount online through Bank of Utah’s newly-established fund by visiting bankofutah.com/clothing-drive.

“Many people we know in our own families, communities and neighborhoods have been impacted by the continuation of the pandemic and we hope to make a difference in their lives as the weather changes and new needs arise,” said Douglas L. DeFries, President of Bank of Utah. “We hope by having an additional source to donate to through the online fund, everyone can find the best way to give this year as we come together to help our neighbors.”

Donations will be distributed to the following charities: