Domestic Violence up across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thursday marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition reports a 25-50 percent increase in crisis calls for domestic and inter-partner violence across the state so far in 2020.

Liz Sollis, the UDVC Media Consultant tells us, “What we have seen over the past few months because of COVID is that the need for support and help has increased.”

Domestic violence advocates say they are getting hit particularly hard at the shelters where victims are staying longer, and more people are requesting rooms.

“That is why this month exists to really drive home that there are resources for people who are victims of domestic or inter partner violence, and that it exists,” said Sollis.

Records show 29 people have died this year because of domestic violence.

Advocates believe now that some people are returning to church, school, and work they are getting in contact with the much-needed resources.

“Domestic and inter-partner violence is very real, and happening much more frequently than I think people realize,” she said.

The data collected this year still shows 1 and 3 Utah women will see some form of domestic violence in their lifetime.

A physically distant walk is scheduled on October 17th to ‘Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence.’

It will begin at 8 a.m. and start at the Safe Harbor Crisis Center near the Habit Burger in Farmington.

The group will plant flags and signs representing each of the survivors of domestic violence served in Davis County last year.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.