Domestic violence organizations told to prepare for a 25% cut in funding

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Throughout the pandemic, ABC4 News has reported an increase in domestic violence across the state. But domestic violence advocates say they are preparing for cuts to programming, services, and safe shelters.

14 non-profit shelters in the state could be affected and may not be able to provide for domestic violence victims in the same ways come the Spring of 2021.

The news comes in the wake of record clients seeking aid to get out of a bad situation.

“Survivors started coming out because the abuse that they were experiencing was escalating,” says Executive Director of CAPSA Jill Anderson.

Anderson is preparing for a 25 percent cut in the shelter’s budget because of a lack of congressional funding in the Victims of Crime Act or VOCA.

That money typically comes from federal criminal prosecutions according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

“For our organization alone, that’s around a $250,000 cut,” she says. “The Victims Of Crime Act has supported victim services throughout Utah, including CAPSA and domestic and sexual violence centers like ours.”

During the pandemic, CASPA saw a 125 percent increase in services. More than 2,500 calls a quarter for help. Anderson says one of the most startling statistics is those seeking shelters are up 60 percent.

“Our ability to provide housing support for survivors would be jeopardized,” says Anderson. “What we all need at the end of the day is a safe place to go to, a safe home to live in, and this would jeopardize our ability to be able to provide that for survivors and rebuild a life free of violence.”

Another thing the budget cuts could affect is training for staff.

Margaret Rose is the Executive Director at YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. She says, “We won’t get better when we can’t train our staff.”

Her organization has seen four times the calls for help this year compared to last.

“The people who are most critically in need of support services, their lives are in danger, and so that is a critical piece for us,” she says.

Rose tells us her staff is preparing to shift priorities to help their clients.

She says her shelter could lose roughly $215,000 with the cuts.

“That represents a huge chunk of our budget,” she says. “We built these programs over many, many of years. They are very well established and people rely on us.”

Rose says her concerns are with the victims of domestic violence. “I worry about longer wait times, to see potentially fewer case managers or overloaded case managers, so it is a pretty dark scenario frankly,” she adds.

Domestic violence shelters hope that if Congress won’t act, Utah’s State Legislature will help during the 2021 session.

“We’d be facing significant cuts if we can’t get that replaced in the next few months,” says Rose. “Statewide, this is a situation that really requires a statewide approach and a state-level intervention on funding.”

Domestic violence shelters are urging Utahns to reach out to their congressional and state leaders over the holidays to fund the VOCA and likewise programs.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.