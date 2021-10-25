Domestic Violence and Rural Utah, what you need to know and how you can help

(The Daily Dish) Today on The Daily Dish, Nicea is speaking with Abigail Taylor, executive director of Seekhaven Family Crisis and Resource Center in Moab as we continue our awareness of Stop The Violence, Utah.

Seekhaven is a rural service provider, so their clients often face additional barriers to accessing resources and obtaining safety. Common barriers include limited transportation options, limited affordable and available housing, limited childcare options, seasonal work with minimal benefit packages, and more. They also serve San Juan County, which is technically classified as a “frontier” region. Resources and opportunities are even more sparse in that area.

Due to their proximity, Seekhaven often serves members of the Navajo Nation. To better support individuals from this community, they are in the process of receiving in depth training from Restoring Ancestral Winds, Utah’s own indigenous specific domestic violence coalition. They recognize that indigenous communities have been targeted and receive increased numbers of domestic, dating and sexual violence. They feel that it is their duty to better understand this community in order to better serve them.

Their region is a tourist destination. They regularly intercept tourists that are abandoned or must flee while in Moab. This means that in addition to supporting those that live in their community, they are regularly helping individuals on their way to a safer place.

They prioritize prevention programming and are currently coordinating with local hotels and guiding agencies to survey the local workforce regarding workplace harassment. They intend to provide support businesses in the local service industry to improve sexual harassment policies. They also aim to provide bystander intervention training to their community to provide the tools to intercept and de escalate violence in a safe manner.

For more information or to find out how you can help Seekhaven Family Crisis and Resource Center in Moab, you can visit their website.