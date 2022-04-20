ELKO COUNTY, Nev. (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people dead in Elko County on Tuesday.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office says the double-fatal incident happened at a residence near the 700 block of Spring Creek Parkway around 4:59 p.m.

Deputies first received an emergency call reporting a domestic violence situation where shots were reportedly fired.

When authorities arrived, they discovered a woman who was already dead and another injured man. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later also pronounced dead.

Deputies say two children were discovered inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The children have been placed into the custody of extended family during this time.

No further details have been released as authorities are still investigating the fatal incident.