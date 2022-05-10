MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – “Dog the Bounty Hunter” is in Utah investigating a double murder that happened in the Moab area back in August of last year. “Dog,” also known as Duane Chapman said he’s helped track down thousands of criminals, but this double murder is one of the most horrendous cases he’s seen.

The case involves newlyweds Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner. The two were found dead at a campsite in the La Sal Mountains just south of Moab. While some have suspected the killer was someone moving through the area, Chapman said he believes it’s a local person who knew the women.

“Usually the only thing that drives someone to kill like that is love,” said Chapman.

Chapman’s team said two things people need to keep in mind when it comes to homicides. One, there is no such thing as a perfect murder. Two, no homicide has ever been committed where the perpetrator has not left or taken some evidence with them. That’s why they want the public to know about their tipline, 833-TELL-DOG.

Chapman said he is able to get more tips than the typical law enforcement. Stating he received thousands of tips in the Gabby Petito case, while the FBI only received a few hundred.

“I think that the sheriffs, they do what they do. They can only do so much. I can do a lot more,” said Chapman.

Schulte’s father, Sean Paul Schulte said he reached out to Chapman months ago in the hopes that he could help him find the person who killed his daughter. Schulte said Chapman has given him hope and has already helped him start to heal.