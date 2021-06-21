Dog rescued after falling down Arizona mine shaft

MOHAVE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Search and rescue crews put in a doggone good effort after rescuing a dog that had fallen down an Arizona mine shaft Saturday.

The Mohave County Sheriffs Office (MCSO) said they received a call for help after dog owners reported that their dog, Shelby, had fallen into a mine shaft.

The mine shaft was too deep for the owners to rescue Shelby, so the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement and Search and Rescue teams responded to the scene.

Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Crews established a rope system to send a rescuer 100 feet down the mine shaft to retrieve the one-year-old dog.

Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

A rescuer was then lowered down into the mine shaft and safely hoisted Shelby up to the surface.

Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Fortunately, law enforcement said Shelby only suffered a few bumps and bruises.

“Great job by everyone today and it was truly amazing that Shelby survived that fall. Be safe out there!” the MCSO said in a Facebook post.