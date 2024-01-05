SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) — Spanish Fork Fire responded to a house fire near 900 East and 1200 South that killed a family pet and displaced two on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Spanish Fork spokesperson Nick Porter said the flames started just before midnight on Thursday. A man living in the home made the call to 911 after he reportedly noticed the bedroom room lights acting strange and found smoke in the garage.

First responders said upon arrival, they found flames and heavy smoke coming out of the garage, which is where they believe the fire to have started. The fire quickly spread through the attic of the home and crews were able to control the flames within an hour after responding to the scene.

Both human occupants of the home were able to safely exit, however one dog was lost in the fire.

Porter said the American Red Cross was called to help the family as their home is believed to be a total loss. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.