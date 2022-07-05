SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A possible German Shepard mix dog died Tuesday as a result of being left in a hot car for over an hour.

According to Salt Lake Couty Animal Services, they received a call about a dog in distress in a car. When animal services arrived on the scene, the dog was “convulsing and unresponsive.”

The dog was then pulled out of the unlocked car door, where the animal control officer tried to cool off the dog and administer first-aid care.

Officials say the dog stopped breathing and died moments later.

The owner of the dog was located shortly after the dog was pulled out of the car in a nearby business near 700 S 900 W.

The owner was cited for animal cruelty.

Animal Services is reminding pet owners to not leave dogs in hot cars unattended.

Salt Lake County Animal Services, responds to approximately 500 calls a year for dogs left in hot cars.

They say on a 70-degree day, the temperature in the car can soar to 116 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, causing a dog to suffer and die a painful death.

Dogs can’t release heat from sweating, as humans do, which means their internal body temperature rises quickly. This can cause them to get heat stroke, and possibly die. Senior dogs, puppies, and those with flatter faces suffer even more in hot weather.

These are signs that a pet may be experiencing heat stroke: