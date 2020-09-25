Doctors see a 240 percent increase of COVID-19 cases in 15 to 24-year-olds since August 31st

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Health officials across the Beehive State are paying close attention to the rise of COVID-19 cases in young adults. Many fear the cases could affect transmission rates in other populations.

The Centers for Disease Control came out with data indicating one in five new cases of COVID-19 are from people in their 20’s.

“But the increase in coronavirus cases in the state of Utah is higher than we’ve seen in the entire pandemic,” said U of U Health Dr. Micheal Good during his COVID-19 Weekly Update.

Locally, U of U Health found 15-24-year-olds make up for a 240 percent increase in COVID-19 cases since August 31st.

Courtesy: U of U Health Erin Clouse

Dr. Good adds, “The other part I’d like to highlight this week is we do believe many of those transmissions in particularly that 19-24-year-old group were caused by large gatherings, many individuals in closed spaces and without masks.”

Health officials worry the increase of COVID-19 cases in 15 to 24-year-olds will ultimately lead to more cases in our vulnerable groups.

On Thursday, Utah saw 1,198 new cases of COVID-19. The number of people infected broke another new record.

Governor Gary Herbert told Utahns during his monthly address, “We have a serious problem, and it’s not fictional. It’s real. People are getting sick and we have had people who have died.”

Most eyes are on Utah County. Out of the 568 COVID-19 cases announced Thursday, the Utah County Health Department tells us 150 cases came from Provo.

Both Salt Lake and Utah Counties are under a mask mandate.

Doctors say masks will lower the spread of the virus across the state if more people begin to wear them.