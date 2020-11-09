Doctors say the Governor’s executive order could be a little too late

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)–The Governor’s new Executive Order goes into effect at 1 p.m on Monday, eight months after the first COVID- 19 case was reported in Utah.

“Absolutely nothing to do with the elections,” Governor Herbert said but reiterated it has everything to do with overcrowding in hospitals.

Now, there are so-called “teeth” in a statewide mask mandate and Executive Order.

“The fact that people have been lying about having events,” Governor Herbert said. The Governor is talking about a recent Halloween Party in Utah County.

Party-goers who attended an anti-covid party and the event’s coordinators are the targets of an investigation into if anyone will be charged criminally for not adhering to the county’s high-risk level protocols that include a mask mandate, social distancing, and group size restrictions.

Thousands of people attended a rave called “The protest on Halloween” at the Knolls in Utah County. The organizers for the event posted on Instagram calling gatherings “essentials” for public health.

Utah County Officials say they arrived after a helicopter was called in to help a woman who was unconscious. Sgt. Cannon says the woman was thrown around by the crowd and hit her head. She was eventually taken to the hospital by ambulance, not helicopter after suffering lacerations to her head.

Aside from the mask mandate, social gatherings are now limited to the same household also while at businesses, bars, and restaurants.

Weekly testing at college campuses to begin next year.

Those caught violating the order could face upwards of a $10,000 fine or other legal ramifications.

Doctor Stenehjem with Intermountain Healthcare says this is a great first step.

“We hope that he will follow the data and if we are not seeing the improvement that we need to see to decrease the burden on our healthcare is that we take it a step further and we look at what is next,” Dr. Stenehjem said.

The Governor was not able to elaborate on what further tightening restrictions could look like but he stresses the importance of keeping Utahns safe.

“We will always follow the data we want to get information from all sectors we are certainly listening very acutely to our medical advisors and those in the health care community”.

The state says the mask mandate portion of the order will likely be extended.