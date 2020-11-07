Doctor’s COVID-19 warning, “We cannot exhaust our nurses or we will not be able to take care of anyone.”

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Hospital officials say ICU’s are at or near full capacity, and more patients could be transferred around the hospital system.

“We are still pretty stressed,” says Dr. Kencee Graves the U of U Health Associate Chief Medical Officer for Inpatient Care. “So, we actually hit our peak of COVID cases in our hospital [Friday].”

Doctors and nurses say they are suffering from COVID fatigue.

“The days that are really hard are when we see multiple deaths when we see multiple admissions,” says Dr. Graves. “17 deaths is a lot in that if this is the beginning, it could be a sad and very dark winter for all of us.”

Doctors and Nurses are feeling COVID-Fatigue with the rise in cases. I'll have more on this with @UofUHealth's Dr. Kencee Graves tonight at 10p on @abc4utah. pic.twitter.com/AqpFfFoV5B — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) November 7, 2020

The State of Utah announced 2,987 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Doctors believe the surge of cases came when schools reopened.

“I think most of us feel pretty strongly that the surge we are seeing now started when schools opened; and that is because that 15-24-year-old age group that leads this has teachers, and coaches, and aunts, and uncles, and parents, and so we did see about an 8-10 day delay before other people started getting sick. I think we are seeing some deaths from that now,” she says.

In dire need of space, the hospital opened up additional ICU beds.

“So those rooms are actually additional. They are surge beds, meaning we don’t normally staff them, and so we are over capacity,” says Dr. Graves. “The night we did that, we admitted 10 Non-COVID ICU patients. So, there is still those people who need our level of care.”

With a 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 quickly approaching 20 percent, two nurses who’ve died from the virus, medical professionals worry about their safety.

“And they still feel unsupported because we’ve seen our case counts just surging, and then we see things like parties in Utah County, and that makes us seem as though we are not valued,” says Dr. Graves. “We cannot exhaust our nurses or we will not be able to take care of anyone.”

Dr. Graves goes on to say, “What I would urge our population to do is, do not gather with anyone you don’t live with. Do not get in big groups. Do not go out unmasked. This is really, really important for keeping our community healthy and safe.”

MORE NEWS: