Do you recognize them? Utah County Sheriff’s Office searching for car burglary suspects

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects believed to be involved in a series of car burglaries.

According to a release from the UCSO, several people in the county have fallen victim to car burglaries from a variety of suspects in multiple different cases.

The UCSO say these suspects will steal a wide variety of items ranging from weapons to purses and wallets. Law enforcement believe these suspect us a “punch device” or tool break the locks on car doors.

The UCSO describes on particular car burglary case where two suspects that added up to over $5,000 on multiple credit and debit cards stolen from a car.

“Sadly, this kind of crime is not unique,” the UCSO said in a release.

If you recognize any of the suspects pictured above, you are asked to contact the Central Utah 911 dispatch at (801) 794-3970.