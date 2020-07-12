Do you know who this person is? Suspect caught on video stealing Black Lives Matter yard sign

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need your help identifying a person caught on home surveillance stealing a Black Lives Matter sign from a homeowner’s front yard.

The Unified Police Department says the suspect can be seen on a Nest doorbell video system early in the morning hours of June 26 stealing the sign and putting it in the trunk of a car.

UPD says several other Millcreek residents in the same area reported their signs missing. Police aren’t saying if this individual is responsible for the theft of the other signs.

If you know who this person is, please contact Detective Smith at the Unified Police Department’s Millcreek Precinct at 385-468-9620 and refer to case # 20-77538.