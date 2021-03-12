Do you know what apps are on your child’s phone and are they safe to use?

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 24: The “Grindr” and “Tinder” app logos are seen on a mobile phone screen on November 24, 2016 in London, England. Following a number of deaths linked to the use of anonymous online dating apps, the police have warned users to be aware of the risks involved, following the growth in the scale of violence and sexual assaults linked to their use. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Fifteen apps parents and guardians need to know about

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – There is an app for about everything you can think of, but do you know what apps your children have on their phones and what they are used for.

Lehi Police Department says they recognize that mobile apps are constantly being developed but while some of these apps can be very useful many of them can also be dangerous and put your child in harm’s way.

With that in mind, the Lehi Police Department put together a list of a few apps you may find on your child’s phone and their descriptions.

This is being done in an effort to increase awareness of what apps your children might be accessing, secretly or with permission, and “what dangers they may be unknowingly facing.”

MEETME: this is a dating social media app that allows users to connect with people based on geographic proximity. As the app name suggests, users are encouraged to meet each other in person.

GRINDIR: this is a dating app geared towards gay, bi and transgender community. The app gives users the option to chat, share photos and meet up based on a smart phones GPS location.

SKOUT: This is a location-based dating app and website. While users under 17 are unable to share private photos, users can easily create an account using a different age.

WHAT’SAPP: This is a popular messaging app that allows users to send text, photos, make calls and video chats worldwide. WhatsApp uses internet connection on the phone and on computers.

TIKTOK: This is a new mobile app popular with kids for creating and sharing short videos. With Very limited privacy controls, users may be vulnerable to bullying and explicit content.

BADOO: This is a dating and social networking app where users can chat, share videos and pictures, and connect based on location. While the app is intended for adults only, teens have been known to also create profiles there.

BUMBLE: This is similar to the popular dating app “Tinder”, however it requires women to make the first contact. Kids have also be know to create fake accounts and falsify their ages here.

SNAPCHAT: This is one of the most popular apps in recent years. Even though the app promises users that they can take pictures and videos that disappear, new features like stories allow users to view content for up to 24 hours.

KIK: This app allows anyone to contact and direct message your child. Kids are able to bypass traditional text messaging features. this app also gives users unlimited access to anyone anywhere.

LIVE.ME: This is a live streaming video app that uses geolocation to share videos so users can find a broadcaster’s exact location. Users can earn coins as a way to pay minors for photos.

HOLLA: This is a self-proclaimed addicting video chat app that allows users to meet people all over the world in just seconds. Some reviewers say they have been confronted with racial slurs, explicit content, and more.

WHISPER: This is an anonymous social network that promotes sharing secrets with strangers. It also reveals users’ location so people can meet up.

ASK.FM: This app is known for cyberbullying. The app encourages users to ask them questions anonymously.

CALCULATORS%: This app is only one of several secret apps used to hide photos, videos, files, and browser history.

HOTORNOT: This app allows users to rate your profile, check out people in their area and chat with strangers. The goal of the app is to “hook up.”