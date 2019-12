SUNSET, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need your help in identifying this woman. She is accused of withdrawing over $8,500 from a victim’s account.

She went to two different US Bank locations. These pictures were taken from the bank at Smith’s in Sunset. She was driving a 2012 to 2016 Dodge Dart.

If you know who this woman is, contact Sunset or Clinton police departments at (801) 825-1620 or (801) 614-0800.