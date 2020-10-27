Do you know them? Suspects go on ‘shopping spree’ with stolen wallet at Sam’s club, police say

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Logan Police are looking for suspects in the theft of a wallet at Sam’s Club.

The suspects went on a shopping spree where they bought nearly $2000 worth of merchandise at the two walmarts in the valley, according to police.

Courtesy: Logan Police Department

Courtesy: Logan Police Department

Courtesy: Logan Police Department

Courtesy: Logan Police Department

Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective Wursten at 435-716-9485.

Police say this is a reminder to the public to pay attention to their purses and wallets while shopping and not to leave valaubles in site in vehicles. they added that these types of crimes always increase during the Christmas season.