Do you know them? Suspects go on ‘shopping spree’ with stolen wallet at Sam’s club, police say

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Logan Police are looking for suspects in the theft of a wallet at Sam’s Club.
The suspects went on a shopping spree where they bought nearly $2000 worth of merchandise at the two walmarts in the valley, according to police.
Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective Wursten at 435-716-9485.
Police say this is a reminder to the public to pay attention to their purses and wallets while shopping and not to leave valaubles in site in vehicles. they added that these types of crimes always increase during the Christmas season.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.
- Think mermaids aren’t real? Think again!
- Final stretch: Presidential campaigns hit the trail hard in southern states with one week left until Election Day
- The Park City restaurant with something for everyone
- DPS and UDOT debunk myths about driver and predestrian laws with new safety campaign
- F-35 pilot: ‘Hitting 1,000 hours doesn’t mean I’m special. It just means I’m old,’