Do You Have a Great Idea On How To Clean Utah’s Air?

Utah Clean Air Partnership (UCAIR) and Chevron have announced a Bright Skies – Utah Clean Air Innovation Contest.

It offers $45,000 in cash awards.

It is open to all Utah innovators, entrepreneurs, businesses and non-profits that develop innovations that immediately make some improvement on Utah’s air quality, whether through reducing auto emissions, apps that get people involved in improving air quality, or other new technical developments

“Utah’s air quality is a concern to everyone,” says Ted Wilson, Executive Director of UCAIR. “We all share in the challenge to improve air quality and we are doing a lot of good things that are making a real difference. However our Bright Skies contest is a way to reach out to the broader community and invite them to help find solutions that will have an even greater impact.”

Applications can be submitted now through November 2, 2016. Selected finalists will present their innovations at a public event held on November 16. At that same event, the winners will be announced and the cash prizes will be awarded.

For more information on the Bright Skies Utah Clean Air Innovation Contest, and to apply, please visit: www.ucair.org.