Do you follow these tips to avoid home burglaries?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department says there has been a recent spike in home burglaries during the day.

They want to bring awareness to the issue and remind residents of these four simple things they can all do to help them from becoming victims of home crimes.

Their suggestions are simple; they say when you leave for the day make it part of your routine to lock your doors and windows. These are easy to forget when in a hurry but can make all the difference when it comes to protection.

Don't forget to lock your doors as you head to work. Burglaries are occurring during the day, lately. Other ways to deter crime:

👉 Know your neighbors

👉 Lock doors & windows

👉 Be aware of suspicious people

👉 When away, pause mail



More here: https://t.co/dwYrqY3DaO pic.twitter.com/RXq5iep3Lf — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) October 24, 2019

I talked to Sergeant Keith Horrocks with Salt Lake City Police and he says this year officers have stopped many potential burglaries because neighbors saw something and called to report it to police.

He says getting to know your neighbors helps create safer communities. He advised letting them know when you are leaving town or when you’re at work so they can look over your house.

SLCPD also advises paying attention when in and around your neighborhood, looking or anything or one who many cause suspicion. Officials say to reach out to police is there is any ever concern.

If you are planning to leave town, officers say be sure to cancel your mail. A full mailbox or porch full of packages is a sure sign of a vacant residence.

SLCPD officials listed a few more tips that will help keep your house safe while you aren’t there.

Click here for a printable checklist to see how safe your home is.

