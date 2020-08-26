Do women have to pay more for certain items than men?

Utah (ABC4 News) — Wednesday, August 26 is Women’s Equality Day. Women’s Equality Day celebrates the progress women have made towards achieving equality in the United States but also brings light to the inequalities that remain between men’s and women’s income.

Aside from income, there are many other things women are charged more for compared to their male counterparts.

According to Money Crashes, women on average tend to pay more for things like mortgages, auto repairs, and long-term care.

On average women pay 40 basis points or 0.4%, more for mortgages than men do, are often charged more for auto repairs, and typically charged more by insurance companies, according to Money Crashers.

In addition to being commonly charged more for average things women also face what is referred to as a “pink tax.”

According to dictionary.com, a “pink tax” is often associated with products marketed to women that cost more than the same ones for men, as a gender-based price discrepancy.

Women tend to pay more for razors, dry cleaning, hair care products, clothing, gender-associated toys, and many professional care products or services, according to Listen Money Matters.

