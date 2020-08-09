DMV to stop sending car registration renewals by mail

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - A man selling a car to a couple in West Valley City was robbed at gunpoint when he arrived.

Police say on June 18, Lui Maile, 35, and another female arranged to buy a car from a man in the area of 3403 South Decker Lake Drive.

The female first met with the man and gave him a portion of the agreed amount for the car then took him over to the Extended Stay Hotels to get the rest of the money from Maile. Once in the parking lot, the female pulled out a gun and demanded the victim to go into a hotel room.