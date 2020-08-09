DMV to stop sending car registration renewals by mail

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Department of Motor Vehicles has stopped sending renewals by mail.

According to their website, the DMV no longer sends registration renewal reminder postcards. To get a renewal reminder by email you will need to register at the Utah’s Motor Vehicle Portal.

The DMV will stop the postcards in September.

