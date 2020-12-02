DIY activity advent calendar ideas

ABC4’s evening news anchor Emily Florez stopped by GTU to share her DIY activity advent calendar. She’s been doing her Christmas countdown activity wall for years.

She places colorful envelopes she made with paint scraps formed into a tree. She started doing the activity wall when she and her family lived in Chicago. Emily says she wanted to get the entire family involved and excited counting down to Christmas. She was far from her extended family but she still wanted to have something to look forward to each day. Each envelope is filled with a tiny treat and an activity the family gets involved in. It could be simple activities such as dancing to Christmas music or having a hot chocolate bar.

Emily says, ‘This wall is my kids favorite part of decorating.’

Emily’s 2020 Christmas Activity Advent Calendar:

1. Write letter to Santa

2. Buy toys for Tots/angel tree

3. Make gingerbread art kit

4. Watch and read nativity

5. Drive and see Christmas lights

6. Watch Christmas devotional

7. Candy cane hunt

8. Make gingerbread house

9. Dance party

10. Go see Macy’s windows

11. Hot coco bar

12. Family game night to Christmas music

13. Make music video to Christmas song

14. Read new Christmas book, with tea

15. Virtual Christmas caroling

16. Color Christmas pics to music

17. Play space, eat space gum

18. Pick out treat from bakery/secret Santa

19. Snuggle up and watch Christmas movie

20. Deliver neighbor gifts

21. Make special cookies and deliver

22. Wrap cousin gifts

23. See Grand America windows

24. Open one gift

25. Christmas Day