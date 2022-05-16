ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – New signage is already on display for Dixie State University’s new name, Utah Tech University, which officially changes on July 1.

Out with the old, in with the new.

“All new stuff, programs, opportunities for students, so I’m excited for it,” says Devon Rice, the Student Body President for the university.

DSU is rebranding to its new name, showing off a new logo to the community.

“As we were a local school and had local ties and mainly local kids who came here, however as we’ve grown, we kind of grew out of that name,” says Jordon Sharp, the VP of Marketing & Communication.

The change has been underway for two years and started after several students and staff shared concerns about the Dixie name and its ties to the confederacy.

“It’s been a tough balance finding what the community wants and what’s best for the university and I do feel like where we’re at today, is a good balance,” says Rice.

After an impact study in 2020, the university formed a Name Recommendation Committee, surveying thousands of people, then Utah Tech University was recommended to the state legislature, who approved the new name last year.

“It’s reflective of our polytechnic mission, of the great state of Utah in which we live and our comprehensive nature of being a D1 university,” says Sharp.

Leaders from the institution say the rebranding process should be complete by the fall.

“We’ve got so much more opportunity now, with this name and the logo, everything about it is a lot more appealing and inviting for people,” says Rice.

The Trailblazer nickname and bison mascot will remain and leaders from the institution say the main location in St. George will still be referred to as the ‘Dixie’ campus.