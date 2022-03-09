ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Dixie State University (DSU) will be upgrading its campus after a multi-million dollar grant from the Utah State Legislature.

The university announced a $56 million grant that will provide funding towards a general education building along with $6 million in ongoing funding for other areas.

Officials say DSU has seen a 44 percent increase in students since 2015. The university has added over 100 academic programs in the last five years. The new general education building layout will feature over 50 classrooms accommodating over 2,250 students and about 100 faculty offices and 20 study rooms.

The funding will allow general education classes currently taught in makeshift spaces to be relocated to the center of campus.

“The Utah State Legislature continues to be an amazing champion for higher education, the students of Utah and Dixie State University specifically,” said Richard B. Williams, DSU president. “Over the last half-decade, DSU has experienced explosive growth in enrollment, academic programs and campus facilities, and this would not be possible without the great support of our legislators.”

Utah lawmakers also granted over $2.5 million in ongoing performance and growth funding to the school for faculty and staff hiring to meet the needs of new degree programs

Partial funding will support DSU’s Booth Wellness Center, offering free medical and mental health services to students. University officials say they’ve seen an increase in mental health services requests, especially during the pandemic.

A grant of $3 million will also go toward the transition to Utah Tech University.

“I appreciate our legislators’ dedication to the university, our students, and our upcoming initiatives and projects,” Williams said. “Their support ensures our students can learn and prepare to meet workforce demands for generations to come.”