Dixie State University board votes to remove ‘Dixie’ from school name

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Dixie State University could be changing its name after the school board of trustees recommended the name change to the Utah Board of Higher Education.

According to a news release from the University, the school conducted a study over the positive and negative impacts of including “Dixie” in the school’s name.

The primary finding of the study was that 22% of recent DSU graduates have had a potential employer express concern about seeing the word “Dixie” on their resume.

33% of Southern Utah residents, 41% of Utahns, and 64% of survey participants from DSU recruiting areas associated the term “Dixie” with the South or the Confederacy, a news release said. A survey of DSU faculty also showed that 45% of current DSU staff said that when they meet other academic professionals, they assume DSU is located in the southern United States.

Over 3,000 stakeholders from throughout Utah and DSU’s recruiting areas participated in the study, a news release said.

“Preparing students for the careers of their dreams is at the very core of the university’s mission, so it’s crucial that a DSU education gives graduates a competitive advantage rather than present an obstacle they must overcome,” University President Richard B. Williams said.

With this recommendation of a name change by the DSU Board of Trustees, the Utah Board of Higher Education will now decide if it will propose the suggested change to the Utah State Legislature, who will have the final say in changing the name of the school.