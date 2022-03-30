ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Dixie State University will be holding their 39th annual Juanita Brooks Lecture Series. Partnering up with the DSU Native American Student Association and Multicultural Inclusion Student Association, the lecture will feature its first indigenous speaker Dr. Jennifer Nez Denetdale.

The address is set to take place at 6 p.m. on April 7 via electronic broadcast.

A question-and-answer period with the speaker will follow the presentation. The lecture is free, and the public is welcome to tune in.

Denetdale will be exploring the impact of Milton Snow’s original photography of Navajo life between 1937 and 1957.

“We are ecstatic Dr. Jennifer Nez Denetdale has agreed to join us for this year’s lecture,” Kelly Peterson-Fairchild, dean of library and open learning services at DSU, said. “This promises to be captivating exploration on the impact of primary images and documents can have on communities.”

Audiences can tune into the series here on April 7.