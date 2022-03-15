ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Dixie State University is rebranding to Utah Tech University on July first, after the ongoing controversy of having the word ‘Dixie’ in the institution’s name.

“It represents the community, but it doesn’t represent our university and where we’re headed,” says Penny Mills, the student body president for DSU.

DSU recently added in a new bison statue that was once the pedestal for a figure of a civil war soldier, holding a confederate flag from the early 2000s.

“Back when our identity, when we were the Dixie College Rebels at the time, there was a confederate soldier on campus, that was there for about 15 years,” says Jordon Sharp, the Vice President of marketing and communication for DSU.

Sharp says the institution started removing its ties to confederate symbolism in 2001, which was a part of the campus for decades.

“The confederate soldier statue was removed in 2012 and that pedestal has sat empty since that time,” he says.

Sharp says they’re hoping all changes for the rebranding will be finalized by the end of the year.

“It just made sense to put that in the same location and still represent our pioneer heritage and the trailblazing spirit that so many have embodied down here, with this new piece,” says Sharp.

Students say they believe the new name, Utah Tech University, and the bison trailblazing mentality, will help them grow into the inclusive university they’ve envisioned.