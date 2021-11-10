Dixie State name change heads to the Senate

Those for and against renaming Dixie State University gathered outside Utah’s Capitol as lawmakers met inside for a special session on Tuesday, November 8, 2021. Among the topics for the special session is renaming Dixie State. (ABC4)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah House of Representatives has approved the Dixie State University name change Wednesday afternoon.

In a 56-15 vote, the House voted in approval to replace Dixie State University with Utah Tech.

The name change, however, was approved with an amendment.

The amendment states the university’s main campus will be called the “Dixie Campus” for at least the next twenty years.

After years of controversial debate over the name change, the decision has some Utahns on edge.

On Tuesday, supporters and opponents of the name change gathered at Utah’s Capitol to make their voices heard.

‘Dixie’ is a term that is commonly associated with the Confederacy and slavery and administrators did not want this associated with their school.

The controversial name change proposal had to pass through a handful of groups before it was even able to make it to the state legislature for consideration.

The Dixie State University Name Recommendation Committee met during the middle of June ultimately voting in favor of renaming the school ‘Utah Polytechnic State University,’ or formally known as Utah Tech.

Less than a week after that decision, the backlash began and a petition, started by a Dixie State student, started circulating online amassing 18,000 signatures for an alternative name change.

At the end of June, the Dixie State University Board of Trustees voted in favor of renaming the school Utah Polytechnic State University.

On Oct. 27., the Utah Board of Higher Education voted unanimously to pass along the name Utah Tech University to the Legislature.

The bill will now head to the Utah Senate, where there is some belief that the bill may not pass through.

“We are looking at that bill and I don’t think we have a clear indication either way. So we are going to count the votes when they come in,” said Senate President Stuart Adams.