Dixie State dedicates new science and technology building

ST. GEORGE, UT (ABC4)- Dixie State University dedicated its new Science, Engineering & Technology Building during a special Homecoming Week ceremony.

The five-story, state-of-the-art facility opened ahead of the Fall 2021 semester. The building houses 28 specialized labs and classrooms. It also features three levels of outdoor patios including an astronomy deck. Construction of the building began in Oct 2019.

“Every square foot of the 120,000-square-foot building has been intentionally designed for student experiences and learning,” Dean of Science, Engineering & Technology Eric Pedersen said. “It is clear to me that this building will provide many wonderful hands-on, career-oriented student experiences in science, engineering and technology for decades to come.”

Students expressed their enthusiasm for the new building and the prospects of continuing their education at the university.

Image Courtesy of Dixie State University

“I hope as we celebrate this new facility, you remember we are not just celebrating the opening of this beautiful building,” Senior biomedical sciences major Sheena Luy said, “but we also are celebrating students’ futures that will be strengthened and the doors that will be opened because of this building and because of this amazing university.”

Another student said why they decided to go to Dixie State and the benefits they experienced going there.

“I chose Dixie State because I wanted to follow my dreams and I have not been disappointed,” Sophomore engineering student Baylee Schumacher said during the program. “The faculty in the program genuinely care about our success.”

Schumacher also said working alongside professors and taking part in academic activities that enhance their learning experience is something they were able to do at the university.

As part of Dixie State’s “active learning. active life,” approach to education, the SET building will house the university’s science, technology, engineering, and math courses. The university has added 111 academic programs since 2015 and 85 percent of them are in the STEM or healthcare fields. in line with the institution’s polytechnic mission.

For more information about Dixie State University’s College of Science, Engineering & Technology, visit colleges.dixie.edu/science.