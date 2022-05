TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – State Route 201 heading westbound near 9200 west is estimated to be closed for another hour following a two-vehicle collision.

At 2:10 p.m. an EB Nissan Versa lost control and hydroplaned across the median, colliding with a tan Mercedes SUV that was headed westbound.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a nearby hospital.

There were five occupants in the Mercedes SUV. One adult had minor injuries and another had bad injuries.