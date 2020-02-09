Man charged with terrorism after he threatens to blow up District Attorney’s Office

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Utah man is facing terrorism charges after he threatened to blow up the District Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City.

The probable cause statement said during a work meeting, Jake Hughes said he was on death row for murder in Arizona, but got out of prison on a technicality.

Hughes talked about how has hurt people and made threats to kill others and was going to make a chemical bomb, put it into a truck, and blow up the Salt Lake County District attorney’s office.

Once the District Attorney’s office was made aware of the threat, security measures were increased.

Hughes is facing charges for threat of terrorism, threatening the use of a weapon of mass destruction, and threatening to use a hoax weapon of mass destruction.

Hughes has been arrested and is being held on $500,000 bail in the Salt Lake County Jail.

What others are reading right now: