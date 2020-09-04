District Attorney Sim Gill walks through OICI findings from February deadly force case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Attorney General Sim Gill will walk through OICI investigation from a shooting where an officer and another woman were shot, before police shot and killed the gunman.

On February 10, 2020, officers responded to the scene of an apartment, and traded gunfire with the man inside, he then ran from the scene.

Police found 34-year old Natalie Thurber unresponsive inside the apartment.

Gill is expected to announce the findings of the investigation.