SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4-News) – District Attorney Sim Gill joined 39 other prosecutors to condemn the death of George Floyd and push for police reforms.

In a press release sent to ABC4 News, it said the prosecutors “condemned the needless and tragic murder of George Floyd” and demanded that all prosecutors and law enforcement leaders take immediate action to address racially-biased policing and police use of excessive force.

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

“Justice, fairness, equality, and truth are not mere words but are instead the ideals and promises of a free American society,” said District Attorney Gill. “As the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others demonstrate—and as this weekend’s nationwide protests echoed—there is a long-standing history and practice in this country of the state perpetrating violent abuse against, and painful neglect for, communities and people of color. Only by working actively to rid our society and systems of structural racism will we be able to meaningfully start down the path of justice for our most alienated brothers and sisters.”

The prosecutors including Gill are calling for several key reforms, including increased accountability and transparency for law enforcement, strengthened policies, and consistent oversight for body-worn cameras and police use of force.

They also call for the development of national databases to help identify and discharge problematic officers.

A protester carries the carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The statement also calls on all elected prosecutors to no longer seek or accept endorsements or contributions from police departments or unions, and to commit themselves to a “fundamental reimagining of the justice system to prioritize fairness, equity and community well being.”

Protests over the George Floyd’s death have erupted all over the world. Here in Salt Lake City the State Capitol was vandalized, windows broken, and a police car burned.