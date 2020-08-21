Use of deadly force justified: District attorney reveals findings in officer-involved shooting of car theft suspect

WARNING: GRAPHIC BODYCAM VIDEO

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – District Attorney Sim Gill announces the use of deadly force was justified in an officer-involved shooting from Jan 8 in Salt Lake City.

The incident occurred near 1460 W. North Temple and resulted in the suspect receiving minor injuries.

Two angles of the bodycam from two officers were previously released as per protocol. In the walk through Gill shows how the officer tried to use his taser first, and then because of the situation went to his gun and fired five times.

The man injured in the shooting was Tyler Webster, 20, who reportedly stole a car that was on sale via Facebook marketplace. According to the reports, Webster ran from the police, then backed up and tried to run over one of the officers with the car, that is when he was shot.

He was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Gill said he was shot in the arm and the leg.

The District Attorney’s Office has been investigating the case and is now ready to release its findings with a walkthrough of what happened.