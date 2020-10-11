Discovered Talent: Neighborhood Chalk Artist delights Perry residents

PERRY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One Utahn has taken upon herself to spread a little joy in her Perry neighborhood by doing chalk art for her friends and neighbors.

Rachel Smith discovered her talent for art during the pandemic and turned her pastime into an act that brings happiness to those around her.

She’s drawing her pictures on the sidewalk, and she says the suggestions about what to draw come in from the kids.

“The neighbors love it, and it’s awesome. As I’m drawing, we have neighborhood kids that come by and suggest what to draw next, and so I draw what they would like. That’s just what a lot of this is, suggestions they wanted.”

Rachels says she has no formal training and that she just decided to start drawing on the sidewalks one day,