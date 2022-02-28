UTAH (ABC4) – RootsTech, the world’s largest family history event, begins this week from Thursday until Saturday completely digitally, hoping to cater to its audience outside of Utah.

Once an in-person convention, now 100% digital and 100% free for the second year in a row due to covid-19.

“We definitely wanted to be safe” RootsTech manager Jonathan Wing said.

But the move online is actually broadening RootsTech’s reach.

“Last year’s the first year I ever did because it was virtual and of course, I live in Missouri,”

“There was about 30-60 thousand people who would attend at the salt palace but since the pandemic we’ve gone virtual, 100% free and over a million people have tuned in,”

And this year they’re capitalizing on that.

“Again like 200 countries and so many languages I believe this year on the main stage we have 11 languages and content in general 30 plus languages,”

International keynote speakers will present on a variety of topics and even showcase new segments.

“We’re trying something different where we’re highlighting culture through food dance storytelling on the mainstage,”

Looking to the future of RootsTech, it’s uncertain whether post-pandemic they’ll return to in person, or stay completely digital, but some are hoping for an alternative.

“I think it’ll be great if they had both… There’s a lot of people that just can’t come,”

You can still register for the three-day RootsTech conference on familysearch.org, and their online family history classes will be available all year long.