Young archers compete in National Archery Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Archery isn’t just a sport for adults, in fact many Utah schools have programs for students wanting looking to take part in this activity.

On Saturday just over 1,100 students from schools across Utah competed in the National Archery of Schools Tournament, the event was held by the Division of Wildlife Resources at the Salt Palace.

The Olympic style tournament challenged students of multiple skill levels. The young archers shoot from both 10 and 15 meters and were scored on each one. Grades range from 4th to 12th grade.

Levi Bassett, shooting sports coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources says the tournament teaches the students the focus and determination that they can use later in life.

He also says “you don’t have to be the biggest, the tallest or the fastest to be apart of it” archery is a sport where every kid can be involved.

In addition to the Archery Tournament, DWR conservation officers held a K9 expo. The demonstration served as education to the public about poaching and other wildlife-related crimes.

The DWR K9 conservation officers showcased how their dogs’ skills and how they help solve poaching cases.

Students looking to learn more about archery or possibly participate in next year’s tournament should check with their respective school’s sports department to see if the sport is offered.

If not, visit the DWR website at https://wildlife.utah.gov// for more info.

What others are clicking on: