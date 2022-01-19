Yelpers name this Utah restaurant one of the 100 best places to eat in the United States

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Yelp has spoken, with its users – called Yelpers – naming the 100 best places to eat in the United States.

The lone representative from Utah is a Mexican food favorite that has been in business since 1985, Red Iguana. The eatery, with an original location on North Temple, and a second spot just a couple of blocks away, was ranked No. 35 on the list.

According to the Yelpers used to compile the list, the best place to eat in the United States is Cocina Madrigal, in Phoenix, Ariz.

Yelp’s blog post about the list gives rave reviews to Red Iguana’s revolving menu of mole sauces. Yelper John S. referred to the restaurant as “mole heaven,” recommending the mole sampler plate to try right off the bat to get a taste of each of the seven sauces available, plus the seasonal pistachio offering.

In a list of best Mexican food places in Utah that ABC4.com complied in May, Red Iguana topped the board, noting it was such a popular spot that the line for the original location typically wraps around the building.

The popularity of the restaurant didn’t escape the reviewers on Yelp, who wrote “Expect an hour wait any night of the week at the Iguana, whose tagline proudly boasts: “Killer food that’s worth the wait.”