Utah (ABC4 News) — Wednesday, August 26, is Women’s Equality Day.

According to the Salt Lake Chamber, Utah leads the nation in business opportunities, economic growth, and employment rates…but Utah is also consistently named one of the worst states for gender pay equality.

Women’s Equality Day celebrates the progress women have made towards achieving equality in the United States but also brings light to the inequalities that remain between men’s and women’s income.

According to a study conducted by The Ascent, Utah women earn $0.74 to every dollar men earn. This stat puts Utah in sixth place for the largest pay gap in the United States. With full-time mothers working outside the home making $0.71 per dollar compared to fathers.

There are many contributing factors to Utah’s inequality in pay. “Closing the gap will require the recognition of these biases and implementation of multifaceted solutions in order to ensure the work Utah women perform is valued fairly,” the Chamber’s website stated.

According to The Ascent study, in Utah, women who work full-time will earn $14,067 less annually than men. Nationally, women have yet to make more than 83% of what men earn in a year.

The study also concluded that minority women, specifically Latina women are facing the largest per-dollar pay gap making $0.54 cents for every dollar a white, non-Hispanic male makes. The study also stated that to each dollar men make, Native American women make $0.57 cents, and Black women make $0.62 cents.

The wage gap can be observed across all education levels, though it’s the highest among highly-educated women working full-time. The study concluded women make 75% less than their male counterparts.

The following was released by the Salt Lake Chamber addressing the gender pay gap in Utah:

“The gender pay gap has existed since women entered the workforce. Utah ranks 50th in the nation when it comes to gender pay equity—the result of a unique set of cultural norms and business practices and policies. Any step we, as a state or business community, take will help to improve this standing which would have positive effects for Utah’s economy. While the gender wage gap may seem daunting, the good news is you have control over how your company addresses that gap.“

The Chamber encourages all Utah businesses to put policies and practices in place to close the gender wage gap. Learn more about how you can assist in closing the gender pay gap.