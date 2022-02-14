With bouncing QR codes and Larry David, cryptocurrency ads dominate Super Bowl commercial breaks

(ABC4) – If Super Bowl commercials are any indication, the future of the Internet – including cryptocurrency – is knocking on the door of the American lifestyle.

Coinbase, eToro, Crypto.com, and FTX were all among the brands and businesses that ponied up the dough – a lot of dough, reports say that a 60-second ad spot during the NFL’s championship game went for nearly $7 million – to showcase their services in front of an audience of tens of millions.

Spoofing a memorable bit from the beloved television series, The Office, Coinbase attracted plenty of attention with their interactive ad, which featured a colorful QR-code bouncing around like the screensaver of a DVD menu, every so often hitting the exact corner of the screen to the delight of the easily-entertained viewer.

The QR-code on the ad led to a link on Coinbase’s website, where new users could receive $15 in Bitcoin for signing up for the app’s crypto trading service. The ad was such a hit that the site crashed for about an hour after it aired.

Other crypto-based businesses also made a splash during the ad breaks, including Crypto.com, which recently purchased the naming rights of the former Staples Center, the home arena for the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and Kings. Crypto.com tapped Lakers superstar LeBron James, who performed with a CGI version of his younger self.

eToro, a socially-charged crypto platform, played on a bit of meme-related jargon with taglines like “TO THE MOON?” along with a Shiba Inu in its ad, a reference to SHIB coin, the dog-related coin that recently caught fire.

Poking fun of naysayers of the abstract and not generally well-understood technology, FTX tagged comedian Larry David to play a curmudgeon who can never see the next big thing coming, including the emergence of cryptocurrency.

Clearly, with money to spend on pricey Super Bowl commercials and plenty of buzz generated by Monday Morning Quarterbacks, the power players in the crypto world made a statement over the weekend. Even though it’s been up and down in value, crypto is definitely making a push to become more and more commonplace.