Why Trump can be impeached and still serve as President

(ABC4 News) – President Donald J. Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

The majority of the House voted largely along party lines to impeach President Trump on two Articles of Impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The U.S. Constitution states:

“The House of Representatives…shall have the sole Power of Impeachment.” U.S. Constitution, Article I, Section 2, Clause 5

AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

The Articles of Impeachment are a set of charges against a public official that initiate the impeachment process. Yes, Trump has been impeached but that does not mean he is removed from office.

The final vote of impeachment lies in the hands of the Senate.

Normally the U.S. Senate would hold a trial to determine if Trump is guilty of the two articles, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi is indicating she may hold up the delivery of those articles to the Senate.

Once the Senate gets the articles, they will decide on a trial date.

The process will be similar to the House of Representatives’ vote. If two-thirds or more of the Senate vote Trump is guilty, he will be convicted and removed from office. If less than two-thirds of the Senate vote he isn’t, he will be acquitted from his charges and free to carry out his presidential duties as normal.

If the Senate acquits Trump, finding him not guilty, he is free to run for a second term in 2020.

Bill Clinton

Andrew Johnson

Only three U.S. Presidents have been impeached. Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1999 and now Trump.

Richard Nixon

Richard Nixon was facing impeachment but resigned from office before the House took up the vote.

Despise the three presidential impeachments, a U.S. president has never been convicted by the Senate.

Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson finished the rest of their elected terms.

There is no set time for when the Senate will start their trial or how long it will take but it will likely start in the new year if it is sent over from the House.

