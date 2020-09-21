FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, a woman takes a photo of the television while watching a Democratic presidential debate at a watch party in Atlanta. The Democratic race for the White House has been marked by online infighting and unsubstantiated allegations of election rigging. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah is hosting the lone vice presidential debate this election season on Oct. 7 at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah. Current Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, will go head to head that evening. Many Americans are also curious to know who is moderating the vice presidential debate and who are the ones moderating the presidential debates this year?

The Commission of Presidential Debates announced on Sept. 2 who the 2020 debate moderators would be. The vice presidential debate held in Utah will be moderated by Susan Page of USA Today.

The three presidential debates will be moderated by Chris Wallace (Fox News Sunday), Steve Scully (C-SPAN Networks), and Kristen Welker (NBC News).

Who is Susan Page?

Page will moderate the debate in Salt Lake City on Oct. 7. Page is the Washington Bureau Chief of USA Today. She has covered ten presidential campaigns and six different White House administrations. Page has also had the chance to interview the past nine presidents (three of them after they had left office).

Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Page graduated Northwestern University and Columbia University. The long-time USA Today journalist is the writer of the biography of former First Lady Barbara Bush titled The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty.

Page is also slated to author Nancy Pelosi’s biography that will be titled Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Arc of Power.

Who is Chris Wallace?

Chris Wallace will moderate the first presidential debate between Joe Biden and President Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wallace has been with Fox News since 2003. In 2014, he marked his 50th year in the broadcast industry. Wallace was the first person to interview Donald Trump after he won the election in 2016. Wallace also became the first journalist from Fox News to moderate a general election presidential debate in Oct. of 2016.

Wallace attended Harvard University. Prior to joining Fox News, he spent time at ABC News and NBC covering nearly every presidential election in his years as a journalist.

Who is Steve Scully?

Steve Scully will moderate the presidential debate on Thursday, Oct. 15 in Miami, Florida. Scully is the Senior Executive Producer and Political Editor of C-SPAN Networks.

Scully has managed election coverage for every presidential debate since 1992 for C-SPAN. He has interviewed every U.S. President since Gerald Ford as well as several world leaders. During his time at C-SPAN, Scully has overseen the production of ‘Road to the White House’ and has developed media partnerships with CNN, NBC, and the Associated Press.

He is a graduate of Northwestern University and The American University in Washington D.C.

Who is Kristen Welker?

Kristen Welker will moderate the third and final presidential debate on Thursday Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Welker co-anchors Weekend TODAY, and is a White House Correspondent for NBC News.

Welker joined TODAY as a co-anchor in January of 2020. In November 2019, she co-moderated the fifth Democratic presidential debate hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. She was a staple in NBC News’ coverage of the 2016 presidential race and reported on Hillary Clinton’s campaign trail.

Welker first began at NBC News in 2011. Prior to her time at NBC she was a network correspondent in Burbank, California. She is a graduate of Harvard University and is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.