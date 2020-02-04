Hometown excited after Mahomes leads team to first Super Bowl win in 50 years

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Chiefs are back in Kansas City and ready to continue Sunday night’s celebration in Missouri.

Along with their first win in 50 years, East Texas native Patrick Mahomes was named the youngest MVP in Super Bowl history winning him an exclusive trip to Disney World.

According to Whitehouse mayor, the city couldn’t be more proud of his achievements.

He says the coverage from state to national has been amazing.

“Kids that come from a small town and grow up in a community like Whitehouse that’s so family-oriented, and so kid-focused, I think it’s easy for everyone to celebrate when that kid does special things,” said Charles Parker.

Everyone in town has been getting in on the action, Whitehouse Flowers & Gifts hasn’t just been a flower shop for the past month, it’s been the hometown hub of all things Mahomes.

“It’s been definitely Mahomes mania, but it has been really fun,” said Rebecca Priester, owner of the Whitehouse Flowers & Gifts.

They offered special made shirts, which sold out more than once, an impressive display out front, homemade jewelry, and of course Chiefs inspired flower goods and gifts.

“We had a couple in on Saturday that was from Kansas City and they said, well we couldn’t go to Miami, so we thought we’d come see Whitehouse,” said Priester.

If you’ve driven through town, you know there’s plenty to see.

“It’s just surreal right now, we are so excited for him and I know his whole family is and it’s great to see the community come together and support our little hometown boy,” said Shawna Driggers with the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce.

Most of the East Texans we spoke with in Whitehouse say they knew Mahomes would pull out the win in the end.

“I knew that Mahomes was going to try to work his magic,” said Andy Jenkins.

“Very exciting game, lots of fun and intense, but it was a fun game and of course, he pulled it off like we knew he would,” said Preister.

“We watched him through high school and college and we knew what he was capable of and it was very exciting,” said Mike Glover.

This win is certainly very exciting for Chiefs fans, but especially thrilling for the hometown of Patrick Mahomes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: