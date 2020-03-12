Where have the Utah Jazz traveled in the past two weeks?

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-With Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz testing positive for coronavirus, the impact of the coronavirus in Utah is being realized by more and more residents.

Because Gobert and Mitchell are public figures and they interact with the public on a daily basis, let’s take a look at where the Jazz players have been over the last two weeks and who they have interacted with since Feb. 25th.

Hover over the map below for where, when and what the Jazz were doing over the last two weeks.

Over the last two weeks, the Jazz have played multiple home and away games and come into contact with hundreds of fans and players while attending public events…not to mention all of their personal interactions not on the Jazz’s watch.

Gobert and Mitchell’s interactions are important to note in that the Center for Disease Control says the coronavirus is generally only contracted through person-to-person contact from respiratory droplets.

The NBA is asking any teams that played the Jazz within the last 10 days to self-quarantine for two weeks. This includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and the Toronto Raptors.

This news comes after the Jazz’s game was initially postponed in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night because of concerns over Gobert’s illness. Once Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday evening, the NBA then made the decision to suspend the season.

Both Gobert and Mitchell took to Instagram Thursday to express their thoughts over their positive coronavirus tests.





Thursday afternoon, it was reported that Mitchell was the only additional person besides Gobert that was tested positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night to the rest of the Jazz players, coaching staff and personnel.

Meanwhile, the Jazz issued a statement on Thursday afternoon saying they have asked employees to refrain from entering Vivint Smart Home Arena and the Zions Bank Basketball Campus for the time being. ‘

“Our employees have not been directed to self-quarantine unless they were in direct contact with the affected players or are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19,” said Steven Starks, CEO of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “We have the greatest fans in the world. We are confident this experience will help us to become stronger and even more united as an organization and as a community.”

What others are clicking on: