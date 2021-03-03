Where can I get my taxes done for free in Utah?

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

Utah (ABC4) – It is officially tax season. Most of 2020 was spent in the global coronavirus pandemic. Stimulus payments, unemployment, along with other yearly financial responsibilities might make filing your taxes a little more difficult this year.

(File/Getty)

According to the Internal Revenue Service, IRS, they will begin accepting and processing 2020 tax year returns on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Those who are ready to file can begin filing their tax returns now. By law, the IRS cannot issue refunds before mid-February for tax returns that claim the earned income tax credit or ACTC. The IRS must hold the entire refund — even the portion not associated with EITC or ACTC, the IRS states.

According to the IRS website, this helps ensure taxpayers receive the refund they deserve and gives the agency more time to detect and prevent errors and fraud.

Taxes are officially due Thursday, April 15, 2021, and while that may seem far away, the date tends to sneak up on us.

ABC4 has compiled a list of free resources to help Utahns file their taxes this year.

VITA – Volunteer Income Tax Assistance provides free tax preparation service to low-income and elderly taxpayers in Utah. Some VITA sites can file electronically. Call 2-1-1 or 1-800-906-9887 to find the closest VITA site or visit their website.

TCE – Tax Counseling for the Elderly offers free tax help to anyone, but gives priority to persons 60 years old and older. Volunteers specialize in pension and retirement issues unique to seniors. Call 2-1-1 or 1-888-227-7669.

Earn it. Keep it. Save it. is a coalition of statewide partners that offers free tax preparation and free online DIY tax prep to certain low-income taxpayers

My Free Taxes is sponsored by H&R Block and the United Way.

TAP – Taxpayer Access Point is the Utah State Tax Commission’s free online filing and payment system.

The Westminster College in Salt Lake City offers a free tax clinic at several locations, offering preparation and financial advocacy services to low-to-moderate income families. Local students and volunteers gain practical experience while serving the community and are dedicated to being available to anyone in need. The 2021 clinic will be open until April, 15 2021.

The FreeFile Alliance partnered with the IRS to help taxpayers e-file.

To make tax filing easier for all, the IRS recommends all taxpayers file electronically and use direct deposit for the quickest refunds and check IRS.gov for the latest tax information.