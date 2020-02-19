What you need to know about the 2020 presidential candidates in time for Super Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With Super Tuesday fast approaching, Utahns might be wondering which presidential candidate would best represent the state and their own political stances. We have compiled some basic information about each candidate to help with this process.

*Candidates are listed as displayed on the Utah ballot

Republican Candidates:

Hometown: Queens, NY

Political Affiliation: Republican

Age: 59

Political History: Ardini was a candidate for The United States House of Representatives, New York, District 12, 2016.

Statement: “My campaign slogan says it all: A Moderate Republican Even a Democrat Can Like.™ Please think of me as fiscally conservative and socially moderate. When I ran for Congress in New York, I developed bipartisan solutions to our nation’s most pressing problems. I’m now running for President because I want to be in the best possible position to implement those solutions. The National Debt is my primary campaign issue. It’s the greatest threat to our country because, if we’re ever attacked on the homeland, we might not have the money needed to defend ourselves! I’m equally passionate about federal term limits. I propose a Constitutional Amendment which would limit every member of Congress, and the President, to one five-year term. I’d get it passed by having it take effect 15 or 20 years from now – so no one would be asked to vote themselves out of a job. I’m well aware my odds of winning are slim. My response? First, I’m Roman Catholic – so I believe in miracles. Second, just like the lottery, ‘you have to be in it to win it.’ I ask for your vote!”

To learn more about Robert Ardini click here.

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Political Affiliation: Republican

Age: Unknown

Political History: Matern is an attorney who feels committed to his representation of the Republican party

Statement: “I’m Matt Matern. I’ve spent my career advocating for working families and supporting efforts in the community that help the homeless and protect our environment. We need a Republican President who is honest, wise, and good, and who will keep his word and deliver on his promises. We were promised the federal budget deficit would be eliminated in eight years, yet it continues to increase and federal debt has exploded to $23 trillion. We were promised affordable healthcare, and we have failed to address the serious threat of climate change.

I believe limited government begins with limited taxation. We need to empower working and middle class Americans so they can take care of their families and pursue their dreams. A President should provide leadership on important issues, ensure the state of our union remains strong and our traditions of democracy are protected, and exemplify the values that reflect the best of what America stands for. I’m running to raise my voice in protest against a President who is leading us in the wrong direction. Utahans deserves a President who reflects our values and will unite and inspire us, rather than divide us. I would be honored to earn your vote.”

To learn more about Matt Matern click here.

Hometown: Lake Forest, Illinois

Political Affiliation: Republican

Age: 62

Political History: Ely is an entrepreneur and former investment banker. He challenged Obama in several primaries in 2012.

Statement: ABC4 News could not find information to contact Ely for a statement.

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Political Affiliation: Republican

Age: 74

Political History: Weld is the former Governor of Massachusetts serving from 1991-1997.

Statement: According to Weld’s 2020 campaign site, “Bill Weld believes America deserves leadership that is experienced and effective, honest and open, hard-working and dedicated to serving ALL Americans. Throughout a distinguished career in both government and the private sector, when Bill sees problems, he finds solutions. He rolls up his sleeves and does the work. He’s not concerned with credit or blame. Bill Weld is the leader we need today.”

To learn more about Bill Weld click here.

Hometown: New York, New York

Political Affiliation: Republican

Age: 73

Political History: Donald Trump is the 45th and current President of the United States. Before entering politics, Trump was a businessman.

Statement: (From his website) “We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will Make America Great Again!”

To learn more about Donald Trump click here.

*Candidates are listed as displayed on the Utah ballot

Democratic Candidates:

Hometown: San, Antonio, Texas

Political Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 45

Political History: Castro was the youngest member of President Obama’s Cabinet and served as the 16th United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2014-2017.

Statement: Castro’s 2020 campaign site states, “Today, more than ever, we must work together to build an America where everyone—no matter who we are or where we come from—can thrive. Working together, I believe we can build a new promise for ourselves and for our future.”

To learn more about Julián Castro click here.

Hometown: South Bend, Indiana

Political Affiliation:

Age: 38

Political History: Mayor of South Bend

Statement: During his visit to Salt Lake City, Buttigieg told ABC4, “Well, I come from Indiana, another state where it can be tough sometimes to be a Democrat, but where there’s actually a striking number of people who share the same values, and I want to make sure I’m connecting directly with Utah Democrats who are used to living in a very Conservative state and also looking for somebody who can defeat Donald Trump in the Fall and unify the party in the mean time. I think this is a very promising place for the message of my campaign, which is about belonging as well as boldness, unity as well as action. From the first time that I visited here a couple years ago to address the state party, to this fantastic crowd out here tonight, I see a lot of energy and a lot of people ready to hear that message.”

To learn more about Peter Buttigieg click here.

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Political Affiliation: D

Age: 78

Political History: 3-term Mayor of New York City (2002-2013)

Statement: “We are thrilled to welcome Mike back to the Beehive State,” said Utah State Director Lauren Littlefield. “The fact that he is visiting Utah a second time before Super Tuesday shows he is committed to Utah voters and to taking the fight straight to Donald Trump.”

To learn more about Michael Bloomberg click here.

Hometown: Scranton, PA

Political Affiliation: D

Age: 78

Political History: In 1970, Biden was elected to the New Castle County Council. In 1972, Biden became the 5th youngest U.S. Senator in U.S. history at 29 years old. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1973 through 2009. Vice President to Barack Obama for two terms (2008- 2012)

Statement: Biden’s 2020 campaign site states, “The middle class isn’t a number — it’s a set of values. Owning your home. Sending your kids to college. Being able to save and get ahead. Across the country, too many families are being left behind. The next president needs to understand what the current one doesn’t: In America, no matter where you start in life, there should be no limit to what you can achieve.

We need to rebuild the middle class, and this time make sure everybody comes along — regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or disability.”

To learn more about Joseph Biden click here.

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Political Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 78

Political History: Sanders has served as the junior United States senator from Vermont since 2007. Sanders also ran in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Statement: Utah State Coordinator Jodi Celmens stated, “Heading into Super Tuesday, Bernie is surging in Utah polls and enjoys overwhelming support from young voters in the state. Behind this groundswell of grassroots momentum is a unique, authentic message on key issues of importance to the state’s voters. Bernie is standing out in the primary field because of his unwavering commitment to solve the climate crisis, reform our broken immigration system, and guarantee health care to all people.”

To learn more about Bernie Sanders click here.

Hometown: New York, New York

Political Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 62

Political History: Steyer is a hedge fund manager, environmentalist and liberal activist.

Statement: Steyer’s 2020 campaign website states, “The Tom 2020 campaign is about fixing our broken political system, confronting the climate crisis, and returning power to the American people. With more than 130,000 people joining this movement and Tom surging in the polls, there’s never been a better time to say you’re in. Add your name today to join the campaign to elect Tom our next president.”

To learn more about Tom Steyer click here.

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Political Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 70

Political History: Warren is a former United States Senator from Massachusetts

Statement: “Let’s dream big, fight hard, and win,” says Elizabeth Warren. According to her 2020 campaign site, she is “Building a grassroots movement to fight corruption and put power in the hands of the people.”

To learn more about Elizabeth Warren click here.

Hometown: Hawaii

Political Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 38

Political History: According to her campaign site, Gabbard began serving in the Hawaii State Legislature at age 21. She served two deployments to the Middle East in the Hawaii National Guard. Upon returning, Gabbard served on the Honolulu City Council. She is currently a fourth-term United States Congresswoman and a major in the National Guard.

Statement: According to an email from her campaign, Gabbard said, “Elections belong to We, the People. But, I can’t do it without you. It’s going to take all of us to stand up to this injustice.”

To learn more about Tulsi Gabbard click here.

Hometown: Plymouth, Minnesota

Political Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 59

Political History: Klobuchar has served as the senior United States senator from Minnesota since 2007.

Statement: According to a campaign spokesperson for Klobuchar, “Senator Klobuchar is running for President to bring people together, take on the challenges facing our country and to get things done. In the Senate, she has passed more than 100 bills as the lead Democrat on issues like infrastructure, election security and preventing shortages of life-saving medications. And she has a track record of winning big. She has won every race, every place, every time — including places President Trump won by more than 20 points — and she will get our country back on the path of progress with an ambitious, optimistic economic agenda for our country.”

To learn more about Amy Klobuchar click here.

Hometown: San Diego, California

Political Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 65

Political History: He served as an at-large delegate for California at the Democratic National Convention in 1992.

De La Fuente ran as for U.S. Senate as a Republican candidate from California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wyoming but was defeated in the primary elections.

De La Fuente was a 2016 Reform Party candidate for president of the United States. He previously sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2016. De La Fuente was also a 2016 Democratic candidate who sought election to the U.S. Senate from Florida.

Statement: “Hello! I, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, am running for president, and together we can fight and champion the causes that affect us the most. Causes such as immigration, taxes, and healthcare are things that affect us all. We need to keep our streets safe for our children and ourselves. We need to have a smart immigration plan that addresses the reality and needs of the nation, a plan that unites families, not divides them. It is a fact of life that some fortunate people will reach old age and will need affordable healthcare to carry us intro our Wonder Years. My family and I have been spending Christmas and New Years in Utah for the past thirty years experiencing spectacular moments in Park City and Deer Park. I love the people of Utah. As a man of faith, I am ready to be your champion and fight for you in Washington. I need your support so we can do this TOGETHER.”

To learn more about Roque De La Fuente click here.

Nathan Bloxham is also on the Utah ballot. ABC4 News was unable to find information on him or his campaign.

Other political stories: